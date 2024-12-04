Palace edge Ipswich 1-0 as Mateta capitalises on defensive slip

IPSWICH, England :Crystal Palace eked out a 1-0 victory at Ipswich Town, with Jean-Philippe Mateta capitalising on a slip from his marker to score the winner just before the hour mark in Tuesday's Premier League clash.

The French striker broke free in the 59th minute, as Ipswich's Jacob Greaves lost his footing, before lifting the ball over keeper Arijanet Muric.

Palace are 16th in the table with 12 points, while Ipswich are second-to-bottom with nine points.

It was a first away win of the league campaign for Palace, while the hosts are still waiting for their first victory at Portman Road since winning promotion.

As the largely uneventful first half drew to a close, Palace began to take control, pressing Ipswich back after what had been an even contest.

Palace's Eberechi Eze nearly made the breakthrough just before the break, breaking into the box but firing his shot under pressure at Muric's legs.

The hosts created an opportunity minutes later when Jack Clarke connected with a corner at the near the post, but Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson kept out his header.

The hosts pressed forward after Mateta's goal and went close in the final minutes when Greaves's header hit the post, with no Ipswich players on hand to capitalise on the rebound.