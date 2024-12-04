Logo
Sport

Palace edge Ipswich 1-0 as Mateta capitalises on defensive slip
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - December 3, 2024 Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta scores their first goal past Ipswich Town's Arijanet Muric REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Palace edge Ipswich 1-0 as Mateta capitalises on defensive slip
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - December 3, 2024 Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien
04 Dec 2024 05:39AM
IPSWICH, England : Crystal Palace eked out a 1-0 victory at Ipswich Town, with Jean-Philippe Mateta capitalising on a slip from his marker to score the winner just before the hour mark in Tuesday's Premier League clash.

The French striker broke free in the 59th minute, as Ipswich's Jacob Greaves lost his footing, before lifting the ball over keeper Arijanet Muric.

Palace are 16th in the table with 12 points, while Ipswich are second-to-bottom with nine points.

The first half was an even contest, with Palace gaining control late on. Eberechi Eze nearly broke the deadlock with a shot that came off Muric's legs, while minutes later, Jack Clarke's header from a corner was saved by Palace keeper Dean Henderson.

The hosts pushed forward in search of an equaliser after Mateta's goal but could not find a breakthrough.

Source: Reuters

