Palace fans head to FA Cup final still hurting from 1990

LONDON :Crystal Palace face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday hoping to lift the FA Cup for the first time and it is guaranteed that high on the pre-match agenda will be the club's extraordinary and eventually heartbreaking 1990 campaign.

The semi-finals and final(s) that year were arguably the most dramatic in the competition's long and storied history and remain the emotional high and low point of every Palace fan who watched them.

Palace were struggling in the top flight after promotion and had been humiliated 9-0 by Liverpool early in the season.

In the Cup they were hardly pulling up trees either, beating lower league Portsmouth, Huddersfield Town, Rochdale and Cambridge United to reach the semi-finals for the first time since they lost to Southampton as a third division team in 1976.

Facing runaway champions-elect and FA Cup holders Liverpool again in the semis look an insurmountable barrier and an Ian Rush goal had the Reds ahead at halftime at Villa Park.

Things then went crazy as Mark Bright and Gary O'Reilly gave Palace a shock lead. Two goals in two minutes put Liverpool back in front, only for Andy Gray to stun the odds-on favourites in the 88th minute to force extra time.

Amazingly, it was Palace who snatched victory in the 109th minute via Alan Pardew, who would later manage the club.

It was the first year that both semi-finals were live on TV and barely had the excitement abated when similarly unfancied Oldham ran out to face Manchester United at Maine Road.

The second division team had not beaten top-flight opposition in 66 years but accounted for four that season in a double cup run that caught the nation's imagination.

Playing vibrant, attacking football under Joe Royle, Oldham twice came from behind to draw 3-3 after extra time - meaning a remarkable 13 goals had been scored on a day of unimaginable drama. United ended Oldham's dream when they snatched a 2-1 victory six minutes from the end of extra time in the replay.

ALL-ENGLISH TEAM

The Palace side who lined up at Wembley were the last all-English team to play in the final while United's were the last all-UK lineup to win it.

United manager Alex Ferguson was under huge pressure to deliver a trophy four years after arriving at Old Trafford, but Palace struck first through O'Reilly.

Bryan Robson and Mark Hughes turned it round and United seemed on course for victory, only for Ian Wright to come off the bench for the most wonderful 20 minutes of his life.

The former non-league striker had been sidelined for much of the season with a twice-broken leg, but exploded into action to equalise with virtually his first touch and then put the Londoners ahead early in extra time.

"It’s still the greatest moment I've had in my career – easily – simply because of everything that it had entailed up to that point," Wright told the Palace website on Friday.

"My emergence at Palace, and to reach the biggest stage in English football, and all of a sudden I'm on the Wembley pitch.

"And then what happened after that was the stuff of fairytales. It really, really was."

However, as the Palace fans sang in dreamland, Hughes broke their hearts with a late equaliser.

The replay five days later could not live up to everything that had gone before and though Palace battled gamely, United won it 1-0 with a goal by Lee Martin.

It was a victory that launched Ferguson and United on their dizzying journey of success - that included another extra-time FA Cup final win over Palace in 2016 after the Scot had retired - but one that left a gaping hole in the hearts of the losers.

"I would have loved to have won that FA Cup and we were only seven minutes away," said Wright, who went on to win multiple trophies including two FA Cups with Arsenal. "Seven minutes. Honestly I still can't take it."