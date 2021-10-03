Logo
Palace fight back to secure 2-2 home draw with Leicester
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 3, 2021 Crystal Palace's Jeff Schlupp scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 3, 2021 Crystal Palace's Michael Olise celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 3, 2021 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy shakes hands with Crystal Palace's Joel Ward after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 3, 2021 Crystal Palace's Jeff Schlupp celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 3, 2021 Crystal Palace's Michael Olise scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Hannah Mckay
03 Oct 2021 11:24PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 11:21PM)
LONDON : Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 home draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, as substitutes Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp cancelled out first-half goals by Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy.

Birthday boy Iheanacho, who turned 25 on Sunday, fired Leicester ahead in the 31st minute when he robbed defender Joachim Andersen of the ball and steered it past home goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from the edge of the penalty area.

Another error by Andersen allowed Vardy to double the lead six minutes later as he slotted the ball inside the near post after the Danish defender failed to cut out a simple Harvey Barnes pass into the area.

Olise was instrumental in Palace's fightback as he netted his first Premier League goal shortly after coming on for Jordan Ayew to reduce the arrears, and he also had a hand in the equaliser.

The 19-year old, who joined Palace from Championship side Reading during the close season, volleyed home his own rebound from 12 metres after a Palace defender had blocked his initial attempt in the 61st minute.

Incessant Palace pressure bore fruit again 11 minutes later as the visiting defence failed to clear Olise's cross and the ball fell kindly to Schlupp, who powered a close-range header past Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

