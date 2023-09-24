Logo
Sport

Palace held by Fulham in goalless stalemate
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - September 23, 2023 Fulham's Timothy Castagne in action with Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - September 23, 2023 Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid in action with Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - September 23, 2023 Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp in action with Fulham's Joao Palhinha Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - September 23, 2023 Crystal Palace's Joel Ward in action with Fulham's Antonee Robinson Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
24 Sep 2023 12:23AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2023 12:26AM)
LONDON: Crystal Palace were held to a goalless draw by Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday in a game short on quality at Selhurst Park.

Fulham edged an entertaining but goalless first half - which had significantly more cynical fouls and crunching tackles than clear-cut opportunities - and the visitors had two shots from Andreas Pereira and Willian saved in the first 10 minutes.

Palace weathered the early storm and caused Fulham more problems in the second half. Their standout player was Eberechi Eze, who had two penalty claims denied and kept the opposition defence on their toes with his skill and speed.

In an end-to-end closing spell, Willian and Palace substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta both had chances to score from counter-attacks but neither player was able to break the deadlock between the mid-table sides.

Source: Reuters

