Palace manager Vieira calls for workplace safety after altercation with fan

Patrick Vieira said football players, coaches and staff need to be safe at stadiums after the Crystal Palace manager was involved in an altercation with a fan at Goodison Park during a pitch invasion last week.

Everton fans invaded the pitch following Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 85th-minute winner and at the final whistle of their 3-2 victory over Palace which secured their Premier League survival.

Vieira was confronted by a fan as he was walking towards the away dressing room after the final whistle. The fan appeared to provoke Vieira, who then kicked him to the ground and had to be led away by other supporters.

"I think the Everton incident is bigger than just that incident," Vieira told reporters after Palace's 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

"When you look at it in the Premier League, there were a lot of field invasions that can cause trouble.

"You don't know what can happen. As a coach, manager, player or staff we want to be safe in our workplace.

"I think there is a big issue on the FA (Football Association) and Premier League's plate to deal with. Everybody has to take responsibility and see what is the best way for those things not to happen."

The FA said it is investigating incidents of fans invading the field.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was attacked as Manchester City fans celebrated their Premier League title win by invading the pitch on Sunday.

A Nottingham Forest fan who head-butted Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp during a pitch invasion was jailed for 24 weeks and handed a 10-year football banning order on Thursday.