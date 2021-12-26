Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Palace manager Vieira to miss Spurs game after positive COVID-19 test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Palace manager Vieira to miss Spurs game after positive COVID-19 test

Palace manager Vieira to miss Spurs game after positive COVID-19 test

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: AFP/Oli Scarff)

26 Dec 2021 08:54PM (Updated: 26 Dec 2021 09:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will miss Sunday's (Dec 26) Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for COVID-19, the English club said.

Assistant manager Osian Roberts will take charge of the team against Tottenham.

"We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today's match against Spurs," Palace said on Twitter.

Palace are 11th in the Premier League table with 20 points from 17 matches.

British media reported that the game against Tottenham had been in doubt due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Palace but the South London club confirmed about three hours before kickoff that it would go ahead.

Palace's trip to Watford last week was postponed due to coronavirus cases at the home club.

 

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Crystal Palace COVID-19 Premier League Tottenham Hotspur

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us