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Palace sign defender Disasi on loan from Chelsea
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Palace sign defender Disasi on loan from Chelsea

Palace sign defender Disasi on loan from Chelsea

Soccer Football - Conference League - Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 19, 2024 Chelsea's Axel Disasi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Tony O Brien

26 Aug 2026 07:47PM
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Aug 26 : Crystal Palace have signed defender Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old made 61 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Monaco in 2023.

Disasi had a loan spell with West Ham United last season, making 14 Premier League appearances for them.

"I'm very happy. The club has been going in a very good direction, so I think it was the right place for me to keep going," Disasi said in a statement.

The France international was part of the squad that reached the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

Source: Reuters
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