Palace sign goalkeeper Henderson from Man United
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - January 11, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Dean Henderson celebrates after winning the penalty shootout REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File photo

01 Sep 2023 04:47AM
Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United, both Premier League clubs said on Thursday, with the England international signing a five-year contract.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed but British media reported that Palace would pay United 20 million pounds ($25.3 million), including add-ons.

"Saying goodbye to United is an emotional moment for me," Henderson posted on social media. "This club has been a part of my life since I was a kid."

Henderson was loaned out to Sheffield United from 2018-2020 followed by a year at Nottingham Forest in the 2022–23 season.

He made his only appearance for England in 2020, a 3–0 friendly win over Ireland after replacing Nick Pope at halftime.

($1 = 0.7893 pounds)

Source: Reuters

