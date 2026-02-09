Logo
Palace snap nine-game winless run by beating Brighton
Palace snap nine-game winless run by beating Brighton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 8, 2026 Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr scores their first goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 8, 2026 Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr scores their first goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 8, 2026 Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
09 Feb 2026 01:16AM
BRIGHTON, England, Feb 8 : Crystal Palace ended a nine-game winless run in the Premier League in the best manner possible as they beat rivals Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 away on Sunday.

Ismaila Sarr scored the only goal on the south coast, ending an hour of tedium when he lifted a shot over Bart Verbruggen to break the deadlock.

It was Palace's first effort on target.

Victory eased Palace's relegation worries as they leap-frogged Brighton into 13th place with 32 points, nine points above the drop zone.

"It was a relief. We can talk and analyse but you can never replace a win," Palace manager Oliver Glasner said.

"We deserved it at the end, we couldn't expect to play our best football but we were very compact and aggressive.

"Everyone did their job."

Source: Reuters
