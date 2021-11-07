Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Palace into top half with 2-0 win over Wolves
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Palace into top half with 2-0 win over Wolves

Palace into top half with 2-0 win over Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - November 6, 2021 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Palace into top half with 2-0 win over Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - November 6, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
07 Nov 2021 01:19AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 01:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Crystal Palace claimed a second successive Premier League victory and extended their unbeaten run to six games as goals by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher secured a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (Nov 6).

Both sides went into the game in good form but produced a desperately poor first half at Selhurst Park with neither side creating a chance worthy of the name.

Things improved after the break though and Zaha broke the deadlock just past the hour mark when he stroked home after being played in by James McArthur - the goal originally being disallowed for offside but permitted after a VAR check.

Impressive Chelsea loanee Gallagher made the points safe in the 78th minute with a neat left-foot finish into the corner.

Wolves were unable to get through a well-organised Palace rearguard and rarely looked a goal threat as their own five-match unbeaten run in the league was brought to a halt.

After last weekend's impressive win at Manchester City and this defeat of Wolves, Patrick Vieira's Palace are into the top half of the table in ninth spot with 15 points from 11 games.

Wolves are one point and one place better off.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us