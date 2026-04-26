Palhinha scores late Tottenham goal at Wolves to end winless run

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, April 25 : Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha scored eight minutes from time as his side claimed a first Premier League victory in 16 games with a 1-0 win against relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday but they remain in the bottom three.

Spurs have 34 points from 34 matches but are still 18th and in the drop zone after West Ham United’s last-gasp 2-1 home win over Everton, leaving Tottenham two points from the safety zone.

It had been a frustrating afternoon for the visitors as they created little of substance until Palhinha, who also scored in the 1-1 home draw with Wolves earlier in the season, turned the ball in at the back post from Richarlison’s miscued shot.

Wolves' relegation was confirmed on Monday and so for the home fans there was no tension but for Spurs supporters it was another nervous occasion in which their team finally ended their long winless league run but remain in a perilous position.