Palmeiras beat Al Ahly to reach Club World Cup final
Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Semi Final - Palmeiras v Al Ahly - Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - February 8, 2022 Palmeiras' Rony celebrates after the match REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Semi Final - Palmeiras v Al Ahly - Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - February 8, 2022 Al Ahly's Ahmed Abdel Kader in action with Palmeiras' Dudu REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Semi Final - Palmeiras v Al Ahly - Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - February 8, 2022 Palmeiras' Raphael Veiga celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Semi Final - Palmeiras v Al Ahly - Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - February 8, 2022 Palmeiras' Dudu celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates and fans REUTERS/Matthew Childs
09 Feb 2022 02:54AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 02:54AM)
Palmeiras midfielder Dudu scored a superb second-half goal as the Copa Libertadores winners earned a clinical 2-0 win over Egypt's Al Ahly at Abu Dhabi's Al Nahyan Stadium on Tuesday to book their place in the final of the Club World Cup.

The Brazilian side will meet the winner of Wednesday's second semi-final between Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and European champions Chelsea for the title.

After a drab opening that produced few chances, the game sprung to life in the 39th minute when Raphael Veiga turned in Dudu's excellent first-time throughball to put Palmeiras in front.

Al Ahly were jolted again early in the second half after Dudu got on the scoresheet himself, rifling home from the right side with a powerful shot following some slick buildup play.

Al Ahly, who beat Monterrey 1-0 in the second round, enjoyed more of the ball after the interval but failed to break down a resolute Palmeiras defence.

A tap-in from Mohamed Sherif after a howler by Palmeiras keeper Weverton in the 72nd minute seemed to have set up an exciting finish but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

Any hopes of a comeback for the Egyptians were completely wiped out in the 81st minute when Ayman Ashraf was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle from behind on frontman Rony.

It capped off a difficult week for the 30-year-old, who was part of the Egypt side that lost to Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

