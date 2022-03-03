Logo
Palmeiras beat Athletico to win South American Supercup
Soccer Football - Recopa Sudamericana - Final - Second Leg - Palmeiras v Athletico Paranaense - Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil - March 2, 2022 Palmeiras' Gustavo Gomez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Recopa Sudamericana REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Recopa Sudamericana - Final - Second Leg - Palmeiras v Athletico Paranaense - Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil - March 2, 2022 Palmeiras' Dudu celebrates with the trophy after winning the Recopa Sudamericana REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Recopa Sudamericana - Final - Second Leg - Palmeiras v Athletico Paranaense - Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil - March 2, 2022 Palmeiras' Marcos Rocha in action with Athletico Paranaense's Abner REUTERS/Carla Carniel
03 Mar 2022 10:52AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 10:52AM)
SAO PAULO : Palmeiras beat Athletico Paranaense 2-0 to win the South American Supercup on Wednesday, starting the 2022 season in winning form.

The title is played each year between the winners of the previous season's Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, and the Copa Sudamericana, which is similar to the Europa League.

The two teams drew the first leg 2-2 last week at Athletico Paranaense's ground but Ze Rafael's goal five minutes into the second half and Danilo's clincher two minutes from time separated the teams in Sao Paulo.

Palmeiras lost this trophy last year on penalties to Argentine club Defensa y Justicia but they were superior throughout against the Copa Sudamericana champions from Curitiba.

It was the first time they had won the trophy and marked the latest in a recent string of successes for the Sao Paulo club, after winning two Copa Libertadores in a row.

Palmeiras's Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira was sent off following Danilo's goal after the two coaches exchanged words.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

