Palmeiras net second half double to beat Al Ahly as Group A finally gets some goals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., :Brazil’s Palmeiras scored twice in the space of 10 second-half minutes to beat Al Ahly of Egypt 2-0 in their Group A Club World Cup clash which was halted for 50 minutes because of fears over stormy weather at the MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

Ahly’s Palestine international striker Wessam Abou Ali headed into his own net trying to defend a free kick whipped in by Anibal Moreno, getting into a mix-up with his defenders to hand Palmeiras a 49th minute lead.

The first goal in the group was followed 10 minutes later by a swift counter-attack from the Brazilian club, expertly finished by Jose Manuel Lopez, who had come on at halftime.

Immediately after the second goal, English referee Anthony Taylor took the two teams off the field while spectators were told by the public address announcer to leave their seats and seek shelter under the stadium concourse because of a “severe weather threat”.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The precaution came despite no obvious signs of any storm, and after 30 minutes, spectators were told they could return to their seats. The game eventually restarted after a 50-minute delay, with Palmeiras keeping up their second-half dominance.

The first period had been evenly contested, with a surprisingly high tempo for a game kicking off at midday in 31-degree Celsius heat and 60 per cent humidity, which made it feel much hotter.

Teenage prodigy Estevao displayed the talent that has seen him secure a move to Chelsea, notably in the 18th minute when he sprinted down the right wing before cutting inside across the Ahly box but scuffed his shot wide as the Cairo club’s defence seemed mesmerised by his pace.

Ahly had drawn 0-0 with Inter Miami in the tournament opener, while Palmeiras and FC Porto both failed to score when they played at the New Jersey stadium on Sunday.

But the scoring drought in the group ended when Abou Ali inadvertently steered the ball into his own net soon into the second half.

There were four Palmeiras players involved in a swift break from their own penalty area for the second goal, which Argentine striker Lopez expertly finished shrugging off a defender to place the ball in the net.

A first red card of the tournament was brandished by Taylor after Raphael Vega’s dangerous-looking tackle on Ahmed Zizo, but the referee changed his mind after reviewing the action on the pitchside VAR screen. It was downgraded to a yellow card and Vega was replaced at halftime by coach Abel Ferreira.

Inter Miami and Porto meet in their next Group A fixture later on Thursday in Atlanta.

(Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)