Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Palmeiras' poor run extended in 4-2 loss to Bragantino
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Palmeiras' poor run extended in 4-2 loss to Bragantino

Palmeiras' poor run extended in 4-2 loss to Bragantino
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Red Bull Bragantino - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 9, 2021 Red Bull Bragantino players celebrate after the match as Palmeiras' Gabriel Veron looks dejected REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Palmeiras' poor run extended in 4-2 loss to Bragantino
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Red Bull Bragantino - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 9, 2021 Red Bull Bragantino's Artur celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Tomas Cuello REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Palmeiras' poor run extended in 4-2 loss to Bragantino
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Red Bull Bragantino - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 9, 2021 Palmeiras' Raphael Veiga celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Carla Carniel
10 Oct 2021 10:39AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 10:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Palmeiras’ winless run increased to six games on Saturday with a 4-2 loss at home to Red Bull Bragantino that damaged their chances of winning Brazil’s Serie A.

The Copa Libertadores champions were taken apart by the visitors, who took a 3-0 lead in the first half before Dudu pegged one back two minutes before half time.

Raphael Veiga scored from the penalty spot after 61 minutes to set up the home side for a potential comeback but Artur Guimaraes killed any glimmer of hope with his second of the game 16 minutes later.

The result, combined with another win for league leaders Atletico Mineiro earlier in the day, leaves Palmeiras in third place in the Serie A, 14 points behind the first-placed club and three behind second-placed Flamengo, who have two games in hand.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us