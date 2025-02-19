Palmeiras say Neymar's anti-artificial pitch campaign is unscientific

Brazilian top flight club Palmeiras say there is no scientific basis for claims made by Neymar, Thiago Silva, and Memphis Depay, who were among the players that launched a campaign against synthetic grass pitches in Brazil.

Palmeiras, defending champions Botafogo and relegated side Atletico Paranaense are among the clubs that use artificial pitches in Brazil's Serie A.

High investment and maintenance costs have prompted clubs worldwide to move towards artificial pitches. Many Premier League clubs use a hybrid pitch that combines natural and artificial turf as totally synthetic pitches are not permitted in the English top flight.

Last year, Scottish Premiership clubs voted to ban artificial pitches from the beginning of the 2026-27 season.

"It's worrying to see the direction Brazilian soccer is taking. It's absurd that we have to discuss synthetic turf on our fields," the players said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Objectively with the size and reputation of our soccer, this should not even be an option... In the most respected leagues in the world, the players are listened to and investments are made to ensure the quality of the pitch in the stadiums.

"If Brazil wants to play a leading role in the world soccer market, the first step should be to demand the quality of the pitch on which the players play and train. Professional soccer is not played on synthetic turf."

Palmeiras said though they consider the debate on the quality of Brazilian soccer pitches an urgent matter, the issue would not be resolved with "shallow criticism lacking scientific basis".

The Sao Paulo-based club added that their synthetic pitch is certified by world soccer governing body FIFA and has undergone annual inspections since its implementation in 2020 to ensure the surface follows the same parameters as a natural grass pitch in perfect condition.

"There is no scientific proof that the risk of injury on artificial pitches is higher than on natural pitches... Various surveys carried out by the press show that Palmeiras, over the last five years, is the Serie A club with the lowest number of injuries," they said.