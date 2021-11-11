Palmeiras win to keep faint league title hopes alive

SAO PAULO : Raphael Veiga scored one and got two assists as Palmeiras beat Atletico Goianiense 4-0 on Wednesday, keeping up their pursuit of Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro.

Veiga and Roni got goals in the first half, then Gustavo Scarpa scored with a penalty after 64 minutes and Breno Lopes completed the rout in stoppage time.

It was Palmeiras’ sixth victory in a row in Brazil’s Serie A.

The result, which came shortly after the league leaders beat Corinthians 3-0, means Palmeiras are 10 points behind their rivals, with seven games of the season left.

Atletico Goianiense are in 13th place.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie. Editing by Gerry Doyle)