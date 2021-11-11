Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Palmeiras win to keep faint league title hopes alive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Palmeiras win to keep faint league title hopes alive

Palmeiras win to keep faint league title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Atletico Goianiense - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 10, 2021 Palmeiras' Gustavo Scarpa scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Palmeiras win to keep faint league title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Atletico Goianiense - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 10, 2021 Palmeiras' Raphael Veiga scores their first goal REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Palmeiras win to keep faint league title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Atletico Goianiense - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 10, 2021 Palmeiras' Danilo in action with Atletico Goianiense's Baralhas REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Palmeiras win to keep faint league title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Atletico Goianiense - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 10, 2021 Palmeiras' Breno Lopes scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Palmeiras win to keep faint league title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Atletico Goianiense - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 10, 2021 Palmeiras fans in the stands REUTERS/Carla Carniel
11 Nov 2021 10:04AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 10:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Raphael Veiga scored one and got two assists as Palmeiras beat Atletico Goianiense 4-0 on Wednesday, keeping up their pursuit of Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro.

Veiga and Roni got goals in the first half, then Gustavo Scarpa scored with a penalty after 64 minutes and Breno Lopes completed the rout in stoppage time.

It was Palmeiras’ sixth victory in a row in Brazil’s Serie A.

The result, which came shortly after the league leaders beat Corinthians 3-0, means Palmeiras are 10 points behind their rivals, with seven games of the season left.

Atletico Goianiense are in 13th place.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us