Palmer is Chelsea's spark again in Conference League success

WROCLAW, Poland : Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer’s quiet second half of the season produced one goal in 22 games and a handful of assists but when they needed his creativity and guile the playmaker delivered a masterful performance to help them win the Conference League.

Chelsea trailed Real Betis 1-0 at halftime in the final on Wednesday having been subdued in the opening 45 minutes by the energy and pressing game of their opponents.

Chelsea needed a way back and Palmer provided two perfect assists in five minutes to swing the momentum in their favour.

It was a quick-fire double blow from which Betis could not recover as Chelsea romped to a 4-1 win.

The England midfielder fashioned a superb cross from the right that was perfectly placed for Enzo Fernandez to head home, before his quick feet and movement shook off a defender and created the space to cross for Nicolas Jackson to make it 2-1.

"We picked up the intensity and put in a good performance in the second half," Palmer said. "I was sick of getting the ball and just going backwards and sideways.

"The first one (goal) there was a bit of space and I saw Enzo running. Second one, same again. I feel like we showed good character again to make the comeback."

His contribution is certainly appreciated by teammates.

"If you saw what he did today it was crazy. Two (assists for) goals that completely changed the game. That's what he does," Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo said.

Palmer’s only goal since mid-January was a late spot-kick against Liverpool, but his ability to find the right pass, or pick a moment to up the tempo, makes him a man for the big occasion.

The 23-year-old is famously short on words in interviews, but certainly not on talent and influence within this young Chelsea squad.

If they are to progress and challenge for the Premier League title, he is the player manager Enzo Maresca will build the team around. On a frenzied night in Wroclaw, when cool heads and quality were needed, Palmer showed just why.

"The bad run he had this season is going to make him a better player, no doubt. In the last third, he can decide games with a goal or an assist. And the two assists were very nice," Maresca said.