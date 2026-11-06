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Palmer left out as Jobe Bellingham earns first England call-up
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Palmer left out as Jobe Bellingham earns first England call-up

Palmer left out as Jobe Bellingham earns first England call-up
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Real Betis - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 4, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham in action with Real Betis' Nelson Deossa REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Palmer left out as Jobe Bellingham earns first England call-up
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 31, 2026 Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David Klein
Palmer left out as Jobe Bellingham earns first England call-up
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Real Betis - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 4, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham in action REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
06 Nov 2026 06:48PM
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Nov 6 : Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer was left out of the England squad for this month's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain, while Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham earned his first senior call-up, the Football Association said on Friday.

Palmer's omission comes two months after the Chelsea player withdrew from England's September camp with a muscle injury, prompting manager Thomas Tuchel to question the 24-year-old's availability after a series of injury-enforced absences.

"It's another missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities," Tuchel said at the time.

"I don't blame him for it, it's just a fact. He misses way too many camps with injuries."

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Palmer has scored five goals and provided three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this season for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Bellingham, the younger brother of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, was rewarded for his impressive form with Borussia Dortmund and England's under-21 side with a maiden senior call-up.

Fulham's attacking midfielder Josh King was also included after previously joining England's pre-World Cup training camp in Florida during the summer.

England are second in Group C and host Croatia at Wembley before travelling to Madrid to face Spain later this month.

Source: Reuters
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