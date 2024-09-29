Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2

Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 28, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates after the match as he holds the match ball after scoring four goals Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 28, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores their third goal from a free kick to complete a hat-trick REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 28, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Pervis Estupinan Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 28, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's Georgina Rutter scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 28, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma in action with Chelsea's Malo Gusto Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
29 Sep 2024 12:25AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Chelsea's Cole Palmer scored four first-half goals, including a stunning long-range free kick and a penalty, in a breathless 4-2 Premier League victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Goalkeeping errors at both ends, high defensive lines and speedy counter-attacks contributed to a thrilling encounter with Brighton's French forward Georginio Rutter putting the visitors ahead in the seventh minute before 22-year-old Palmer's 11-minute hat-trick. Carlos Baleba pulled a goal back for Brighton in the 32nd minute after a second error from former Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, before Palmer made it four shortly before halftime from a perfectly weighted Jadon Sancho assist.

The rampant Palmer, who also hit the post in the first half, became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match and he should have added a fifth in the second half but put the ball wide with only keeper Bart Verbruggen to beat.

The result lifted Chelsea to third in the table and ended Brighton's unbeaten start to the season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement