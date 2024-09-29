Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2

LONDON : Chelsea's Cole Palmer scored four first-half goals, including a stunning long-range free kick and a penalty, in a breathless 4-2 Premier League victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Goalkeeping errors at both ends, high defensive lines and speedy counter-attacks contributed to a thrilling encounter with Brighton's French forward Georginio Rutter putting the visitors ahead in the seventh minute before 22-year-old Palmer's 11-minute hat-trick. Carlos Baleba pulled a goal back for Brighton in the 32nd minute after a second error from former Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, before Palmer made it four shortly before halftime from a perfectly weighted Jadon Sancho assist.

The rampant Palmer, who also hit the post in the first half, became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match and he should have added a fifth in the second half but put the ball wide with only keeper Bart Verbruggen to beat.

The result lifted Chelsea to third in the table and ended Brighton's unbeaten start to the season.