Palmer on the spot as Chelsea roar back to beat Tottenham

LONDON : Cole Palmer scored twice from the penalty spot as Chelsea roared back from two goals down after 11 minutes to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 away in a frenzied London derby and close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Two comical slips by Chelsea full back Marc Cucurella led to Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski giving the hosts a dream start but their joy turned to despair.

Jadon Sancho rifled in a shot after 17 minutes to give Chelsea momentum and Palmer equalised from the spot just past the hour mark as Chelsea dominated the second period.

Enzo Fernandez powered home a shot to put Chelsea ahead and Palmer effectively wrapped it up with his second penalty late on before Son Heung-min scored a stoppage-time consolation goal.

Chelsea are in second place with 31 points from 15 games, four points behind Liverpool whose game at Everton was postponed because of high winds on Saturday.

Tottenham's second defeat of the week left them in 11th place with 20 points.