Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Palmer voted England fans' Player of the Year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Palmer voted England fans' Player of the Year

Palmer voted England fans' Player of the Year

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Chelsea - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 21, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

09 Oct 2024 05:48AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cole Palmer has been named the 2023-24 England men's Player of the Year, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Chelsea midfielder Palmer, 22, was voted Three Lions' fans' favourite player ahead of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, in second, and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka - the winner of the previous two editions - in third.

Palmer made his England debut in a 2-0 home win over Malta in November 2023 and has gone on to earn nine senior caps, including five appearances at Euro 2024, scoring twice in that period.

One of his goals came in July's final defeat to Spain in Berlin, after he set up Ollie Watkins for a late winner against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

Palmer, who has scored six goals in seven Premier League games this season, became the first Chelsea player to win the award since current England assistant coach Ashley Cole in 2010.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement