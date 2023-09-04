Panama defender Hernandez dies in Colon shooting

Panama defender Gilberto Hernandez has died, the Panamanian Football Federation (FEPAFUT) said in a statement, after being shot in the city of Colon on Sunday according to local media.

Hernandez, 26, played for Club Atletico Independiente de La Chorrera in the Panamanian Football League and made two international appearances.

"The Panamanian Football Federation regrets the sad passing of Gilberto Hernandez...," FEPAFUT posted on the social media site X.

"FEPAFUT extends its condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the entire CAI and Panamanian football family."

Local media reported that Hernandez was killed in a shooting in Barrio Norte, Colon. Seven other people were injured.

In a statement on Monday, the national police confirmed the "apprehension of a citizen suspected of the murder of a football player, which occurred on Sunday ... in the province of Colon".