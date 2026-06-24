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Panama start Fajardo as Croatia make three changes
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Panama start Fajardo as Croatia make three changes

Panama start Fajardo as Croatia make three changes

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Panama Training - Centennial Park, Toronto, Canada - June 22, 2026 Panama's Jose Fajardo speaks to media before training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

24 Jun 2026 06:03AM
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TORONTO, June 23 : Panama have opted for Jose Fajardo to lead the attack for their World Cup Group L match on Tuesday against Croatia, while Zlatko Dalic made three changes to his starting lineup.

• Panama select Fajardo in place of Celio Waterman

• Croatia add Marin Pongracic, Mateo Kovacic and Marco Pasalic

• Croatia captain Luka Modric to become second European to earn 200th cap

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• Panama will again be without injured midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla

• Both teams in search of their first points the tournament

Lineups:

Panama: Orlando Mosquera, Cesar Blackman, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Carlos Harvey, Andres Andrade, Amir Murillo, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Yoel Barcenas, Jose Fajardo 

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Martin Baturina, Ivan Perisic, Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa

Source: Reuters
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