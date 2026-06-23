Panama's Carrasquilla to miss World Cup clash with Croatia

TORONTO, June 22 : Panama will be without key midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla when they take on Croatia in their World Cup Group L match, coach Thomas Christiansen said on the eve of Tuesday's clash, as both teams seek to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

Carrasquilla, 27, has been recovering from a muscle injury and was on the bench in the 1-0 loss to Ghana last week. He was making progress but felt unwell in training, Christiansen said.

"It's a pity not to have (Carrasquilla) with us for such an important match against Croatia," Christiansen told reporters. "But we have shown that the group is ready to compete."

Both sides will look to make up ground in the standings following opening match defeats.

If Panama lose to Croatia and England avoid defeat by Ghana they won't progress, leaving little room for error.

"This is the most important one," Christiansen said. "The group (squad) is very excited. They want to remove the thorn from Ghana, where we deserved a lot more."

Panama missed out an important point in a tough group when Ghana broke the deadlock in the 95th minute.

The Central Americans looked promising in attack but ultimately had nothing to show for it and will need to avoid costly mistakes against 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Panama face a tall task against a top Croatia side that features 40-year-old midfielder Luka Modric and Manchester City duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

The Balkan nation also finished third at the 2022 tournament in Qatar and have plenty of experience in their ranks.

"They have top qualities on the flanks, their physical condition is really good," said Christiansen, acknowledging that Croatia will want to show the 4-2 loss to England was a hiccup.

However, Panama believe they are capable of surprising Croatia and securing their first World Cup win.

"I am ambitious, but I'm also realistic," Christiansen said. "Because in this World Cup, we've seen interesting results where people did not expect these results.

"So why couldn't we be one of those teams that surprises in a positive way?"