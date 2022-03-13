Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pant fireworks help India to 342-run lead over Sri Lanka
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pant fireworks help India to 342-run lead over Sri Lanka

Pant fireworks help India to 342-run lead over Sri Lanka

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - South Africa v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - January 13, 2022 India's Rishabh Pant in action REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

13 Mar 2022 07:14PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 09:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU, India :A record-breaking half century from Rishabh Pant helped India build a commanding lead of 342 runs as the hosts finished the second session at 199-5 on day two of the day-night test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Pant took the game away from the Lankans by going after the bowling as soon as he walked to the crease and the wicketkeeper quickly brought up his fifty with seven fours and two sixes.

Made from 28 balls, his half century was the fastest by an Indian batsman, breaking the record set by Kapil Dev 40 years ago.

But his risk-taking style also proved to be his downfall when he skied a delivery from spinner Praveen Jayawickrama (3-50), who took the catch himself.

Shreyas Iyer (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (10) were at the crease at the interval.

Having bowled out Sri Lanka for 109 in the first session, India lost Mayank Agarwal after a 42-run opening stand but skipper Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari kept the momentum going with the first 50-run partnership of the match.

But Rohit, playing his 400th international match, holed out in the deep to fall four runs short of his half-century before Vihari (35) was bowled by Jayawickrama as he tried to sweep.

Jayawickrama struck again to surprise Virat Kohli (13) with a delivery that turned sharply and kept low, trapping him lbw in identical fashion to his dismissal in the first innings.

A frustrated Kohli could no nothing but give a wry smile as silence descended on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that had a near-capacity crowd hoping to see the former captain and star of their IPL franchise finally end his century drought.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had resumed on 86-6 but their resistance lasted only 27 minutes as Jasprit Bumrah (5-24) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-30) cleaned up the tail to give the hosts a 143-run advantage before the second innings.

Bumrah's fiery spells gave him his eighth five-wicket haul but his first on home soil on a pitch that is heavily favouring the spinners.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru;, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us