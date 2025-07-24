Pant hobbles back out to bat to lift India

MANCHESTER, England :Rishabh Pant hobbled back out to the middle to resume his innings amid remarkable scenes at Old Trafford on Thursday, helping India to 321-6 at lunch on day two of the fourth test against England.

Resuming the day on 264-4, Pant appeared in the India dressing room in his whites after retiring hurt on Wednesday trying an audacious reverse scoop shot when on 37 runs, before heading to hospital for scans.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement, saying he will not perform wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match, but is "available to bat as per team requirements".

After England fast bowler Jofra Archer removed Ravindra Jadeja for 12 early under grey Manchester skies, and Shardul Thakur followed him back to the pavilion, Pant received a standing ovation as he limped down the steps and onto the field.

Running between the wickets was difficult, but he added two runs to his total, attempting more big hits from a standing position, mostly to no avail.

Lunch was taken early due to rain with Washington Sundar unbeaten on 20.

Pant suffered serious injuries in a car crash in 2022, his vehicle flipping over and catching fire.