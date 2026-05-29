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Pant steps down as captain after Lucknow finish bottom of IPL
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Pant steps down as captain after Lucknow finish bottom of IPL

Pant steps down as captain after Lucknow finish bottom of IPL

Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - May 23, 2026 Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant in action REUTERS/Abhijit Addya

29 May 2026 08:38PM
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May 29 : Rishabh Pant has given up the captaincy at Lucknow Super Giants after they finished bottom of the Indian Premier League for the first time, the franchise announced on Friday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pant, who was picked up by Lucknow for a tournament-record $3.21 million in the player auction before the 2025 season, was appointed team captain in January.

But the India international struggled with inconsistent form as he oversaw a dismal campaign in which Lucknow won four of their 14 matches, missing out on the IPL playoffs for the third time in a row.

Pant approached the franchise to be relieved of his captaincy duties and the team management have accepted the 28-year-old's request, Lucknow said in a statement.

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"These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain," said Tom Moody, the franchise's director of cricket.

"Our focus now is on the collective, rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards."

Source: Reuters
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