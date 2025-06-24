Paolini and Swiatek reach Bad Homburg quarters, Osaka out

Second seed Jasmine Paolini overcame a brave fightback from Leylah Fernandez to beat her 7-6(8) 7-6(6) in a dramatic round of 16 clash at the Bad Homburg Open on Tuesday in which Fernandez saved four match points.

Paolini edged the opening set in a tiebreak, saving a set point at 5-4 before sealing it 10-8 after a gruelling 26-shot rally.

The Italian looked on course for a straight-sets win when she led 5-2 in the second, but Canadian Fernandez saved a match point with an ace and clawed her way back.

Paolini held more match points at 6-5, but Fernandez saved all three to force a tiebreak. Fernandez went up 6-4 in the breaker, but Paolini held firm, saving two set points before clinching victory on her fifth match point.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Despite converting only five of her 17 break points, Paolini secured her first win on grass this season after a two and a half hour match.

"It's very fun to play on grass, but you have to get used to it and you have to have confidence as well in your game, if not it's really tough," Paolini said.

"I really like also to go on the net and doing drop volleys and it's fun but at the same time it's a bit tricky."

Fourth seed Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start to defeat Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 6-4 6-4. After trailing 2-4, Swiatek broke Azarenka back for 4-3 and held to level.

The Pole broke again for 5-4 and saved two break points in a tense final game before Azarenka sent a forehand wide to concede the set.

The players traded breaks early in the second set before Swiatek pulled away. After breaking for 4-3, the top seed held serve twice more to seal the win in straight sets.

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka's poor form continued after she fell 6-4 6-4 against American fifth-seed Emma Navarro.

Navarro will face compatriot Jessica Pegula on Thursday, after the top seed powered past Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-2 6-3 earlier.