Paolini, Errani lead Italy to BJK Cup semis with win over Japan
Paolini, Errani lead Italy to BJK Cup semis with win over Japan

Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Japan v Italy - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 16, 2024 Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates winning her match against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Japan v Italy - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 16, 2024 Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani react during their doubles match against Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Japan v Italy - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 16, 2024 Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi talk during their doubles match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Japan v Italy - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 16, 2024 Italy's Jasmine Paolini shakes hands with Japan's Moyuka Uchijima after winning the match REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Japan v Italy - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 16, 2024 Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi in action during their doubles match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani REUTERS/Jon Nazca
17 Nov 2024 12:06AM
MALAGA, Spain : Italy became the first nation through to the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals after they beat Japan 2-1 with a deciding straight sets doubles victory by Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani over Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi on Saturday.

The tie was locked at 1-1 after French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Paolini beat 56th-ranked Moyuka Uchijima 6-3 6-4 in the second singles match to put the Italians on the board.

While the opening set of that match was all one-way traffic, the second was level at 4-4 before world number four Paolini pulled away with the win in little over one hour.

Paolini returned for the doubles with Errani, who has five doubles Grand Slam titles to her name. The pair, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, dominated to beat the Japanese duo 6-3 6-4.

After Japan were 5-1 down in the second set, Aoyama and Hozumi showed great spirit to make it 5-4 but their resistance was short-lived as the Italians sealed the win.

Earlier, American-born Japanese player Ena Shibahara, ranked 135th in the world, battled back from a set down to beat 54th-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Four-times Billie Jean King Cup champions Italy, who were runners-up to Canada in 2023, last won the title in 2013. They will face either Poland or the Czech Republic for a place in the final. The Poles and the Czechs play later on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

