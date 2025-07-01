Logo
Paolini powers her way into Wimbledon second round
Paolini powers her way into Wimbledon second round

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini in action during her first round match against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates winning her first round match against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova shake hands after their match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini reacts during her first round match against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini in action during her first round match against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
01 Jul 2025 02:58AM
LONDON :Wimbledon fourth seed and 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini came from a set down to beat Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 2-6 6-3 6-2 on Monday, sealing a place in the second round.

The 5-foot-4-inch pocket rocket, who had not won a main draw match on grass before her surge to the Wimbledon final last year, looked a bit rusty in the early evening sunshine on Court 2, surrendering an early break to her 35-year-old opponent.

Sevastova, making her first Wimbledon appearance since 2021 after maternity leave and injury, set up another break point with a deft backhand slice and went 5-2 up when Paolini hit into the net. The Italian made 13 unforced errors in the first set as her 402nd-ranked opponent took the lead.

The pair traded breaks twice in the second set but after an hour of play it was Paolini who had the momentum while Sevastova began to tire, the power ebbing away from her groundstrokes. Paolini broke again and served out the set to level.

Sevastova took a medical timeout before the third set, but on the resumption of play Paolini pounced and pummelled the Latvian into submission, rattling off three games in a row as the sun set on her opponent's stay at the All England Club.

The 29-year-old Italian, having found her rhythm and her voice, comfortably powered her way to victory and a second-round meeting with Russia's 80th-ranked Kamilla Rakhimova.

Source: Reuters
