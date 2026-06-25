Paraguay coach rails against mandatory cooling breaks, says 'continuity is broken'

SANTA CLARA, California, June 24 : Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro once again voiced his disdain for World Cup hydration breaks on Wednesday, calling for them to be used only in special cases to prevent matches from becoming games of four quarters.

The straight-talking Argentinian, among the most outspoken figures at this World Cup, said football's continuity was being threatened and cooling breaks should only be used in extreme conditions, with agreement from both teams.

"These are more than hydration breaks. I know this applies to everybody, but I like continuity. Football is continuity and continuity is broken," he told a press conference that lasted close to an hour.

Alfaro vented his frustration on Sunday at the drinks breaks, saying they were for commercial interests, while accusing football's business elite of hurting fans with eye-watering ticket prices in a sport played and followed primarily by the working classes.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended cooling breaks, saying their usage was driven purely by sporting considerations.

LONG AND DISRUPTIVE

On Wednesday, Alfaro said the enforced breaks were too long and had prevented his team from getting back into the game during their 4-1 drubbing by the United States, and disrupted their momentum in chasing a second goal in their win over Turkey.

"We end up having four quarters instead of two halves," he said. "If this were optional as in the past, people would agree before the match and take into account the temperature and other factors, they would agree on having a break. That's it."

"But now it's mandatory. We cannot discuss it," he added.

Paraguay are seeking to make history against Australia in Thursday's final Group D match in the San Francisco Bay Area, hoping for their first-ever back-to-back wins at a World Cup.

With the United States having already sealed top spot in Group D and Turkey eliminated, Australia and Paraguay will battle for second place to earn what could be an easier opponent in the round of 32.

Alfaro said his team would approach the game with patience and caution and use tactics that would consider the capabilities of Australia and factor in the Socceroos' height advantage.

Reaching the next round was Paraguay's only goal, he said, whether in second or third place, and his players had the commitment, soul and spirit to get there.

"You know, we believe in divine justice and I think at some point that needs to favour us," he said.