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Paraguay knock Germany out of World Cup on penalties in major upset
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Paraguay knock Germany out of World Cup on penalties in major upset

Paraguay knock Germany out of World Cup on penalties in major upset
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Paraguay's Julio Enciso celebrates scoring their first goal with Gustavo Gomez REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Paraguay knock Germany out of World Cup on penalties in major upset
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Paraguay's Jose Canale scores a penalty during the penalty shootout to win the match and qualify for the round of 16 stage of the world cup REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Paraguay knock Germany out of World Cup on penalties in major upset
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Paraguay's Orlando Gill saves a penalty missed by Germany's Kai Havertz IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Winslow Townson
Paraguay knock Germany out of World Cup on penalties in major upset
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Paraguay's Julio Enciso scores their first goal REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Paraguay knock Germany out of World Cup on penalties in major upset
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Germany's Manuel Neuer in action with Paraguay's Julio Enciso IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Paul Rutherford
30 Jun 2026 07:35AM (Updated: 30 Jun 2026 07:41AM)
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FOXBOROUGH, Massachussets, June 29 : Paraguay knocked four-times world champions Germany out of the World Cup on Monday with a 4-3 penalty shootout win after the two sides were deadlocked 1-1 in their Round of 32 match.

• Paraguay’s Jose Canale scored the decisive spot kick

• Germany’s Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah all failed in the shootout

• Julio Enciso opened the scoring for Paraguay when he headed in a cross by Matias Galarza in the 42nd minute

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• Kai Havertz drew Germany level nine minutes into the second half with a glanced header from a Florian Wirtz cross

• Paraguay will face either France or Sweden in the Round of 16 in Philadelphia on July 4

(Writing by William SchombergEditing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
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