Paraguay knock Germany out of World Cup on penalties in major upset

FOXBOROUGH, Massachussets, June 29 : Paraguay knocked four-times world champions Germany out of the World Cup on Monday with a 4-3 penalty shootout win after the two sides were deadlocked 1-1 in their Round of 32 match.

• Paraguay’s Jose Canale scored the decisive spot kick

• Germany’s Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah all failed in the shootout

• Julio Enciso opened the scoring for Paraguay when he headed in a cross by Matias Galarza in the 42nd minute

• Kai Havertz drew Germany level nine minutes into the second half with a glanced header from a Florian Wirtz cross

• Paraguay will face either France or Sweden in the Round of 16 in Philadelphia on July 4

(Writing by William SchombergEditing by Toby Davis)