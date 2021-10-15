Logo
Paraguay sack coach Berizzo after Bolivia defeat
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Chile v Paraguay - Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, Chile - October 10, 2021 Paraguay coach Eduardo Berizzo POOL via REUTERS/Elvis Gonzalez

15 Oct 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 03:34PM)
Paraguay have sacked head coach Eduardo Berizzo following Thursday's 4-0 defeat at Bolivia in their 2022 World Cup qualifier, the country's soccer federation said.

Berizzo took over in February 2019 after Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio resigned.

The Paraguay Football Association (APF) said in a statement on Twitter that it will announce the new coaching staff shortly.

Paraguay are eighth in the 10-team South American qualifying group on 12 points after 12 games, four points behind Uruguay in fifth.

The top four qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

