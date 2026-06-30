Paraguay stun Germany 4-3 in penalty shootout in biggest upset of the World Cup

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts: Paraguay stunned Germany in a penalty shootout on Monday to reach the last 16 of the World Cup on Monday (Jun 29).

The South Americans won 4-3 on spot kicks after the match finished 1-1 in extra-time to inflict Germany's first-ever defeat in a penalty shootout in a World Cup.

Jose Canale scored on the first sudden death penalty kick, while goalkeeper Orlando Gill made two key saves in the shootout, as Paraguay pulled off the biggest upset of the 2026 World Cup so far.

The round-of-16 match had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Paraguay went in front when Julio Enciso scored on a header late in the first half.

Kai Havertz equalised in the 52nd minute for four-time champions Germany.

Paraguay will next face the winner of Tuesday’s match between France and Sweden on Jul 4 in the round of 16 in Philadelphia.

A win in that match would land them back in Foxborough for a quarter-final match on Jul 9.