Paraguay stun Germany 4-3 in penalty shootout in biggest upset of the World Cup

"VERY PROUD OF MY TEAMMATES"

Paraguay had appeared in five previous knockout games but failed to score in each. It advanced only once in those previous occasions, winning on penalty kicks against Japan in the round of 16 at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

It fell that year to eventual champion Spain in the quarter-finals.

Monday was Germany’s first knockout game since the 2014 final in Brazil when the Germans beat Argentina 1-0 to capture their fourth World Cup title.

Germany appeared to take a 2-1 lead in the 102nd minute when Jonathan Tah headed in a corner kick by Nathaniel Brown that was just above the reach of Gill.

But a video review ruled that Waldemar Anton pushed Gill to the ground before the shot and the goal was disallowed.

Anton headed straight at Gill from another corner, but Paraguay withstood Germany's set-piece barrage and then kept their cool to spring a monumental World Cup shock.

"I think the feeling we have is difficult to explain," a beaming Paraguay captain Gustavo Gomez said. "I’m very proud of my teammates and of this group. Today was a match in which we had to be Paraguay more than ever."

"I think deep down Germany knew that if they wanted to beat us, they would have to sweat blood, because we were going to make defeat very, very expensive for them."

Nagelsmann, who at the age of 38 became the youngest coach in a World Cup knockout stage in 40 years, will now be under massive pressure once he returns home after yet another World Cup debacle.

Germany suffered consecutive World Cup group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022.

"I am disappointed. It was just not enough to beat this opponent," said Nagelsmann, who had publicly set Germany the goal of winning a fifth World Cup. "The opponent scored once and we did not defend very well. We lost control of possession. We tried a lot of things but we should have scored earlier."