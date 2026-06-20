Paraguay's Almiron sent off for covering his mouth with his hand against Turkey

SANTA CLARA, California, June 19 : Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron was given a straight red card for covering his mouth in a confrontation with Turkey's Mert Muldur on Friday in the first instance of the new rule being applied at the World Cup.

Almiron was sent off in first-half stoppage time after the exchange, with the dismissal confirmed by VAR as Paraguay led 1-0 in the Group D match.

Players who cover their mouths with their hand, arm or shirt in confrontational situations receive a red card. The rule came into effect after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was accused of making discriminatory slurs to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr with his mouth covered.