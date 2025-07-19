Paralympian Frech eyes 'biggest party of all time' as LA28 approaches

LOS ANGELES :For American Paralympian Ezra Frech, the countdown to the LA28 Paralympic Games is an all-consuming passion as he prepares for what he calls a transformative moment for the city and the world.

"I lay in bed at night and that's all I think about. I get up in the morning and that is all I think about. It goes through my head 24-7," Frech told Reuters on the red carpet of the ESPYs, where he was nominated for Best Athlete with a Disability.

Frech, a track and field athlete who competed at the Tokyo and Paris Games, is confident that Los Angeles will deliver an unparalleled spectacle in 2028.

"LA28 will be literally the biggest party of all time," said Frech, a Los Angeles native who competes at the University of Southern California.

"This city knows how to throw a party and it knows how to throw a sporting event."

Frech, who was born with congenital limb differences, captured two gold medals in Paris - winning the 100m and high jump in the T63 category for athletes with a single above-the-knee leg amputation.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics set a high bar, Frech acknowledged, but he believes Angelenos are ready to take the event to new heights.

"Paris set a great foundation. They showed us what a Paralympic Games can be, and now we as Angelenos have to take it to the next level," he said.

Frech is featured in the documentary "Adaptive," to be released on Peacock on July 28.

The show follows Frech, swimmer Jamal Hill, and women's wheelchair basketball players Courtney Ryan and Josie Aslakson as they navigate the road from Tokyo to Paris.

"It's raw, it's emotional, it's gritty," Frech said.

"There's laughter, tears, highs, lows, and then ultimately, the ultimate peak, which was Paris for me."

Looking ahead to 2028, Frech is resolute about his goals. He has said he was gunning for the triple crown in LA - defending his two titles from Paris and adding a long jump gold to his collection.

"One hundred percent I plan to compete, and I guarantee I'm winning all golds in LA," the amiable 20-year-old said with a smile.

Beyond personal achievements, Frech emphasized the ongoing fight for Paralympians to be recognized alongside their able-bodied counterparts.

"We are not asking for pity claps. We're not asking people to celebrate us just because we're disabled," he said.

"We're out here competing on the highest level."

The LA28 Paralympics are scheduled to take place from August 15 to 27, 2028.