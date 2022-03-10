Paralympic chief left waiting after Beijing censored anti-war speech

ZHANGJIAKOU: The International Paralympic Committee president said Thursday (Mar 10) he is still waiting for China's state broadcaster to explain the apparent censorship of his forceful anti-war speech at the opening of the Beijing Winter Games, nearly a week on.

CCTV has not responded to the IPC's questions or made any guarantees that it won't happen again at this Sunday's closing ceremony of the Beijing Paralympics.

"Not yet. We asked about it. We are still waiting for their position or explanation," IPC president Andrew Parsons told AFP on Thursday.

"Let's wait to hear what they say."

Parsons used his Friday night platform to denounce war, telling the audience at the Chinese capital's "Bird's Nest" stadium: "The 21st Century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate."

Parsons added he was "horrified" by current world events, while stopping short of specifically mentioning close Chinese partner Russia or its invasion of Ukraine.

But his condemnation was not translated into Chinese on air by state television broadcaster CCTV.

At one point, the broadcaster also appeared to lower the microphone volume of his speech.