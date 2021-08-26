Paralympics: Singapore powerlifter Nur 'Aini finishes 6th at maiden Games

SINGAPORE: Singaporean powerlifter Nur'Aini Mohamad Yasli finished sixth out of nine athletes in the women's up to 45kg category final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday (Aug 26).
The 29-year-old, who is the first woman on Singapore's national para-powerlifting team, successfully lifted 77kg at the second time of asking in her maiden outing at the Games.
Her final attempt of 82kg in the final round was unsuccessful.
The gold medal went to Nigeria's Latifat Tijani, who had a best lift of 107kg. Cui Zhe from China (102kg) took home the silver medal, while bronze medallist Justyna Kozdryk from Poland managed 101kg.
MAXIMILLIAN TAN FINISHES 11TH IN DRESSAGE
Meanwhile, equestrian Maximillian Tan competed in the finals of the individual dressage Grade II event.
The 34-year-old finished 11th out of 12 competitors, with a score of 61.588 points. As he was not among the top eight competitors in the event, he will not advance to the individual freestyle test event.
Tan, who is at his third Games, will also compete in the dressage team event along with compatriots Laurentia Tan and Gemma Foo.
