Tokyo Paralympics: Singapore cyclist Steve Tee, pilot Ang Kee Meng clock personal best at 1,000m time trial
SINGAPORE: Singapore cyclist Steve Tee and athlete competition partner Ang Kee Meng clocked a new personal best record in the Men's B 1,000m time trial at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday (Aug 28).
Paralympic debutant Tee and Ang finished eighth out of 10 tandem cycling pairs at the Izu Velodrome in Japan.
The duo rode to a time of 1:10.886 - beating their personal best since 2019 when they recorded a time of 1:14.121.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Singapore National Paralympic Council congratulated the duo, adding that "setting two personal bests in two different events at the same Games is no easy feat".
Tee said after the time trial that it felt "really great to break another personal best", adding that the duo's hard work and training paid off.
"I would say a mission impossible became possible," he added.
Team Britain's Neil Fachie with pilot Matthew Rotherham, and James Ball with pilot Lewis Stewart came in first and second respectively.
French duo Raphael Beaugillet and Francois Pervis ranked third.
Tee and Ang will next compete in the Men’s B time trial road event on Tuesday.
Ang noted that the "hot and humid weather" will be one of the challenges for cycling road.
"It will be a tough road course for us as it is quite a hilly circuit," he said.
"We hope to learn and enjoy the process and of course, we will always do our best."
