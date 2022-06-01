Logo
Pardew quits as CSKA Sofia boss after fans racially target players
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - March 31, 2018 West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew before the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

01 Jun 2022 10:56PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 10:56PM)
Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew has quit as manager of CSKA Sofia after fans of the Bulgarian top-tier side racially abused their own players, according to a statement on CSKA's website on Wednesday.

Pardew took charge as CSKA manager in April but resigned after some fans threw bananas at Black players from their own team and targeted them with racial slurs before a home game against Botev Plovdiv on May. 19.

Sky Sports reported that CSKA's fans had been angered by a cup final loss to derby rivals Levski Sofia a week earlier.

"The events before and after the match against Botev Plovdiv were unacceptable not only for me but also for my assistant Alex Dyer and for my players," Pardew said in the statement.

"This small group of organised racist fans, who tried to sabotage the game, are not the fans I want to coach the team in front of.

"It's been a privilege and honour to serve this great club. Unfortunately, my time here has come to an end."

Pardew, who first joined CSKA as technical director in 2020, leaves along with his assistant coach Alex Dyer, is also Black.

Source: Reuters

