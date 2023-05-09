Logo
Paret-Peintre wins stage four of Giro d'Italia, Leknessund takes lead
Paret-Peintre wins stage four of Giro d'Italia, Leknessund takes lead
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 4 - Venosa to Lago Laceno - Italy - May 9, 2023 AG2R Citroen's Aurelien Paret-Peintre celebrates winning stage 4 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 4 - Venosa to Lago Laceno - Italy - May 9, 2023 AG2R Citroen's Aurelien Paret-Peintre celebrates winning stage 4 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
09 May 2023 11:28PM
AG2R Citroen rider Aurelien Paret-Peintre dug deep and launched a late attack to win stage four of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, while Andreas Leknessund seized the leader's maglia rosa jersey from Remco Evenepoel.

After an action-packed start to the stage, a seven-man group engineered a breakaway at the 79-km mark and gradually built a lead which was over five minutes at one point of the 175-km ride from Venosa to Lago Laceno.

The duo of Paret-Peintre and Leknessund (Team DSM) opened up a gap on the group on a steep climb close to the finish.

Wednesday's stage five is a 171-km ride from Atripalda to Salerno, featuring numerous climbs before a flat finish.

Source: Reuters

