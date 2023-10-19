Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters, event management firms raided

PARIS :Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics said on Thursday their headquarters had been raided Wednesday by the country's national financial prosecutor and a judicial source said the raid, which also targeted event management firms, were part of an ongoing probe into alleged favoritism.

"Paris 2024 confirms that the PNF (Parquet national financier) visited its headquarters on Wednesday Oct. 18 and obtained all the information it requested," the organisers said in a statement.

"Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigation, as it has always done."

A judicial source said the raids were part of a probe opened into suspicion of "illegal taking of interest, favoritism and concealment" in the award of several contracts.