UK government to invest US$320m to support 2024 Olympic, Paralympic athletes

LONDON: The British government will provide US$320 million (232 million pounds) in addition to National Lottery funding to support Olympic and Paralympic athletes for the Paris Games in 2024, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The investment, which represents a 44 per cent rise on the funding received by UK Sport in the run-up to the Tokyo Games, will be used to back aspiring athletes as well as their coaches and support staff.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport investment will also support athletes and coaches targeting success at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.