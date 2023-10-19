Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters, event management firms raided
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters, event management firms raided

Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters, event management firms raided

The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympics is pictured on the building of the Organising Committee headquarters in France on Jul 18, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

19 Oct 2023 07:36PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2023 08:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics said on Thursday (Oct 19) that their headquarters had been raided by the country's national financial prosecutor.

A judicial source said the raids, which also targeted event management firms, were part of an ongoing probe into alleged favouritism.

"Paris 2024 confirms that the PNF (Parquet national financier) visited its headquarters on Wednesday Oct 18 and obtained all the information it requested," the organisers said in a statement.

"Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigation, as it has always done."

A judicial source said the raids were part of a probe opened into suspicion of "illegal taking of interest, favouritism and concealment" in the award of several contracts.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Paris France Olympics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.