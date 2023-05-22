Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Paris 2024 organisers working on putting Olympic flame on Eiffel Tower -source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Paris 2024 organisers working on putting Olympic flame on Eiffel Tower -source

Paris 2024 organisers working on putting Olympic flame on Eiffel Tower -source

FILE PHOTO: Olympic rings to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olympic bid are seen in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero square in Paris, France, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

22 May 2023 04:56PM (Updated: 22 May 2023 05:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Paris 2024 organisers have been working on installing the Olympic flame on the Eiffel Tower, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

It was not clear whether the flame would stay on the iconic monument throughout the July 26-Aug. 11 sports extravaganza.

The source added that the flame would not be put at the top of the Eiffel Tower, however, for technical reasons.

"It's been a work in progress for the last two years now," the source said.

The flame cannot be at the top of the tower because of the antennas already installed there, they added.

Paris 2024 organisers were not immediately available for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.