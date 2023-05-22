Paris 2024 organisers working on putting Olympic flame on Eiffel Tower -source

PARIS : Paris 2024 organisers have been working on installing the Olympic flame on the Eiffel Tower, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

It was not clear whether the flame would stay on the iconic monument throughout the July 26-Aug. 11 sports extravaganza.

The source added that the flame would not be put at the top of the Eiffel Tower, however, for technical reasons.

"It's been a work in progress for the last two years now," the source said.

The flame cannot be at the top of the tower because of the antennas already installed there, they added.

Paris 2024 organisers were not immediately available for comment.