Sport

Paris airports company Groupe ADP becomes Paris 2024 official partner
Paris airports company Groupe ADP becomes Paris 2024 official partner

Paris airports company Groupe ADP becomes Paris 2024 official partner
FILE PHOTO: Olympic rings to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olympic bid are seen in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero square in Paris, France, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Paris airports company Groupe ADP becomes Paris 2024 official partner
FILE PHOTO: Augustin de Romanet, President of Paris Europlace and CEO of ADP Group, speaks at the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Paris, France, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Paris airports company Groupe ADP becomes Paris 2024 official partner
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Groupe ADP is seen at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France near Paris, France, December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
16 May 2023 02:58PM
PARIS : Paris airports company Groupe ADP has become Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics official partner, organisers said on Tuesday.

"The group, which welcomes nearly 90 million passengers each year in Paris, will put its expertise in terms of reception at the service of the athletes, the Olympic family and spectators from all over the world," Paris 2024 said in a statement.

"This partnership is a proud and meaningful alliance: Paris 2024's call 'Games wide open' resonates with our mission to welcome the world for the universal celebration that are the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Groupe ADP, said.

"During the summer of 2024, France will be the centre of the world. It is in our airports that the Games will begin and will end for many: everyone will make their first and last memories there."

In 2022, Groupe ADP handled 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 while the Paralympics will take place from Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Source: Reuters

